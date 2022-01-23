IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OFIX stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $624.14 million, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

