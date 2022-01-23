IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

