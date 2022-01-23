IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,224 Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $44,839,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

