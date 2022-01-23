Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Infinera worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after buying an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 191,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

