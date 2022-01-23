Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 13,813,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,467,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

