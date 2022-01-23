ING Group Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by research analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PHG stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 239.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

