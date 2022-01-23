ING Group Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by research analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
PHG stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
