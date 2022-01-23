Ink Protocol Trading Down 25.1% This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $292,387.70 and $155.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

