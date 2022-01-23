Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Holdings Cut by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

