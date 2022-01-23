Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells $72,682.61 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

