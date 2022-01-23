Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $137,220.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.
MASI stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
