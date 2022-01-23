Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $137,220.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.

MASI stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

