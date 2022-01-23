Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Sells 1,475 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $225.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

