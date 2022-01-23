Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $445,230.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SWAV opened at $134.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.