Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $389,160.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 248.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

