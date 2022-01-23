Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Up 2.5%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 6,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 789,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Insmed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.