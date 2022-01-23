International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

