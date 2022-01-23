Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.44% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.29.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $528.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.91. Intuit has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

