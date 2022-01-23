Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $334.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $383.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.84.

ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $343.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

