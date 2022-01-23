Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 362.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 93,203 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 750,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 187,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

