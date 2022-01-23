Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

