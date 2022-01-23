Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $351.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

