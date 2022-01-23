InvestDigital (IDT) Hits Market Cap of $32,758.74

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $32,758.74 and $69,538.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

