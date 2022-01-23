iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Trading 2.4% Higher

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.36. 71,169,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

