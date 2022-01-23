IQE (LON:IQE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.95

IQE plc (LON:IQE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.95 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.55 ($0.42), with a volume of 1883988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.44).

IQE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQE from GBX 60 ($0.82) to GBX 50 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered their price objective on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.57. The firm has a market cap of £245.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other IQE news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,369.76).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

