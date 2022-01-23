iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.88

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.88 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 3119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

