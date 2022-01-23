iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Lifted by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.