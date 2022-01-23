iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,210.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 470,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,957,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

