IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $5,684,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

