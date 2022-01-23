Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

