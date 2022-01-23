James Peyer Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

