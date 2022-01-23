James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of James River Group worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

