JavaScript Token (JS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $39,345.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars.

