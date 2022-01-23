Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

