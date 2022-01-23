Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

