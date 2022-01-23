Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

JRONY stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

