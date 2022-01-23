Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

JRONY stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.