JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,247,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,222,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.94% of JetBlue Airways worth $386,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $16,892,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JBLU opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

