John C. Rigg Purchases 25,000 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider John C. Rigg acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($57,988.81).

Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.61. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 61.28 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

