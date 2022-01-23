John C. Rigg Purchases 25,000 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider John C. Rigg acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($57,988.81).

Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.61. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 61.28 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

