JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Target Price to $200.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

