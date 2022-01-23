Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

