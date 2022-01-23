KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.