Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 170,116 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.