KBC Group NV Buys New Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 864,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $837.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

