KBC Group NV Has $221,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

