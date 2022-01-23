KBC Group NV Sells 56 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RH were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $391.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $544.53 and its 200-day moving average is $631.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

