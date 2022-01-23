KBC Group NV Sells 92,565 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,565 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

