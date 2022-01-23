KBC Group NV Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $6,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 96,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

