KBC Group NV Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

