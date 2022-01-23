KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

