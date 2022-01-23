Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,246 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

