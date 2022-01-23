Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

