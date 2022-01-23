Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $342.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

