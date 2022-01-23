Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.48 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

